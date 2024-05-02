Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,454,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $461.73 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.11 and its 200-day moving average is $445.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.