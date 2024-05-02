Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Mosaic worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 91.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

