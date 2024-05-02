Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $25,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

