Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 80,975 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

