Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Vipshop worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its position in Vipshop by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,349,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 571,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Vipshop's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

