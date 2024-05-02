Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $580.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $676.00 to $580.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.22.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $396.00 on Monday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $266.91 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,287,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Saia by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,046 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

