Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.21.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

