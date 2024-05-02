Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 39,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 93,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.79. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

