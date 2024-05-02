Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 39,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 93,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.79. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
