SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $260.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $92,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

