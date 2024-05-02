MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $1,590.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,028.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,370.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,452 shares of company stock valued at $117,637,097 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 543.5% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.