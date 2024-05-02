StockNews.com Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Hold

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVHI opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

