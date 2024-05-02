StockNews.com Upgrades KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Hold

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KVHI opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
