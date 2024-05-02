Scotiabank Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $223.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $243.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $401,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

