Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at Haywood Securities

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GIP stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.30 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.75. Green Impact Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.82.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

