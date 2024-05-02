Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at Haywood Securities

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Report on Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Stock Performance
About Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.