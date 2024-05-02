Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 168 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

Senior Price Performance

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.15. The stock has a market cap of £694.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,391.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. Senior has a one year low of GBX 146.80 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 184 ($2.31).

Senior Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Senior

Senior Company Profile

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($578,601.44). 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

