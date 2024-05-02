Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Loungers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 254 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,514.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

