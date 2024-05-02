Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Loungers Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 254 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,514.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 12-month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.
About Loungers
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.