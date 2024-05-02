Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 31.63 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.48. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.