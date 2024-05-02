Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 31.63 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.48. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

