Castings (LON:CGS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the stock.
Castings Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 377 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.58. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.38).
About Castings
