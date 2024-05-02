Castings (LON:CGS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the stock.

Castings Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 377 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00 and a beta of 0.58. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.38).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

