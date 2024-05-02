Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.99.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

