Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.99.
