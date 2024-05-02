Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 311,637 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LLYVK stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 970,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

