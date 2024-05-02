UGE International (CVE:UGE) Downgraded by Cormark to “Market Perform”

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75.
UGE International Stock Performance
Shares of UGE stock opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.71. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.03.
UGE International Company Profile
