UGE International (CVE:UGE) Downgraded by Cormark to “Market Perform”

Cormark lowered shares of UGE International (CVE:UGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75.

UGE International Stock Performance

Shares of UGE stock opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.71. UGE International has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.03.

Get UGE International alerts:

UGE International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.