Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.9 days.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.