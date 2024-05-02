Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases 311,637 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $70.33 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

