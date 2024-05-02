Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 6.0%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

FRTAF stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. freenet has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

freenet last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $741.37 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.89%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

