Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.05 ($0.29). Approximately 813,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 224,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.36.

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.