Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.05 ($0.29). Approximately 813,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 224,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.