Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 66.7%

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) dropped 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 12,778,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 601% from the average daily volume of 1,822,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

