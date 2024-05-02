Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading 17% Higher

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 1,145,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,339,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Laycock bought 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($38,939.83). Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Articles

