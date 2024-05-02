Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $412.14

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 412.14 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 387.50 ($4.87), with a volume of 908042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,980.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 356.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 337.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.50), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($621,515.16). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

