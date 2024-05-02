Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

