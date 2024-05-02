Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPHQ stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.