Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rises By 8.6%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cadiz Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 1,579.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

In related news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 268.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 980,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 962,696 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 133.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,064,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 609,246 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 29.5% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 512,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.