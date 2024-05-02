Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 6.2%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 175,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 327.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.70%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

