Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Expands By 8.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.2 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

