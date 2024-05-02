Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Expands By 8.7%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 794,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.2 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMSQF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Computershare has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.
About Computershare
