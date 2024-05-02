Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,566,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,714,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.