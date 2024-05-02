Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 94 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.26.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

