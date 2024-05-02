Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $308,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $299.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average is $295.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $244.07 and a 52-week high of $319.44.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.