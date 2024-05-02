Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $277,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,943 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 779,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,150,000 after buying an additional 748,096 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.30. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

