iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 244.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

