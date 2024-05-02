Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
