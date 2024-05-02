Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.93 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

