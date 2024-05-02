Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

UMAR stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

