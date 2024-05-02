Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,150 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

