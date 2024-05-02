Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc Sells 750,000 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after acquiring an additional 564,242 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,160,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,325,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,563,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.