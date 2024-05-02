Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 428,568 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

