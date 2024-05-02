StockNews.com Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

