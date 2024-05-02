TD Cowen Trims Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Price to $412.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.55.

MOH opened at $338.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.79 and a 200-day moving average of $372.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

