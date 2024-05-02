K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$47.50 at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$370.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$28.21 and a 52-week high of C$37.04.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0010983 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

