TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $124.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,078 shares of company stock worth $8,691,221 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

