Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

