Truist Financial Corp Sells 308,187 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,187 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 112,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $47.69 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

