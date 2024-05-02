Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after buying an additional 1,209,254 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Vista Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,933 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,932,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIST opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

